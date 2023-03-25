Keanu Reeves Talks Hip-Hop And The “Easter Eggs” In “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keanu Reeves kicked it with AllHipHop on the red carpet and revealed how he mentally got ready to star in the latest installment of “John Wick.” Read more!

Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood actor in the limelight for his role as “John Wick” in the movie franchise, recently talked about his experience shooting for “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Speaking with AllHipHop.com during the red carpet premiere of the film in New York, Reeves talked about how he prepared for the role of John Wick.

When asked if he listened to Hip-Hop music while shooting for the movie, Reeves said, “No, I guess for John, “Chapter 4,’ I didn’t [listen to music]. I haven’t been listening to music in terms of like when I’m on the set. I haven’t actually been using music. [I’m] focusing, being in the quiet.”

Reeves also discussed the “Easter eggs” in the previous movies and if there were any in this movie.

To this, Reeves replied, “I don’t know. Sometimes people make connections that aren’t intentional. There’s some…John Wick has a particular way to reload and stuff like that, so I tried to keep that going.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the fourth movie in the “John Wick” franchise directed by Chad Stahelski. It stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, and the late Lance Reddick.

Reddick passed away on March 17th due to natural causes just days before the Los Angeles red carpet event for the movie. He was 60 years old.

At the premiere, Reeves and other stars of “John Wick: Chapter 4” wore blue ribbons to honor the late Reddick.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to be an action-packed movie with thrilling sequences and an engaging storyline. The film opens in theaters on March 24th.