Keefe D Needs Defense Lawyer As He Fights Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Will the former gangster get a public defender or hire his own lawyer?

Keefe D reportedly doesn’t have an attorney to help him fight the Tupac Shakur murder case. According to the New York Post, the former gang member is expected to enter a plea of not guilty when arraigned on charges of orchestrating the murder in court.

Ross Goodman, the defense lawyer who previously represented the Compton native, is no longer on the team. His office hasn’t divulged why he’s no longer on the case.

As previously reported, Keefe D was arrested and charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

When he was speaking on behalf of Keefe D, Goodman’s initial strategy was to attack the substantiality of the prosecution’s evidence. He argued that the state lacked key evidence and witnesses to pin the nearly 1996 killing on his ex-client.

The prosecution has looked to the many interviews Keefe D has done about the murder, the book he wrote about the murder and all of the artifacts he collected over the years regarding the murder as evidence. Now, the question is if he will be able to secure another lawyer or if the judge will appoint him a public defender.