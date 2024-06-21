Keefe D Poised For Release After Securing $750,000 Bond

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D, accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, has secured the $750,000 bail required for his potential release from a Las Vegas jail.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, accused orchestrator of Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, may soon see the light of day.

According to court records, Keefe D has secured the $750,000 necessary to post bond for potential release from a Las Vegas County Jail.

Court officials confirmed a company named E-Bail facilitated the bond required for Keefe D’s release.

In Keefe D’s case, Nevada law mandates defendants to pay 15% of their bail to secure freedom, which amounts to approximately $112,000.

This fundamental aspect is central as the court deliberates Davis’s supervision and future movements.

Arrested in September last year, Keefe D stands accused of orchestrating the plot that led to the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

Though police assert he was not the triggerman, his admitted involvement in planning the attack on Tupac sealed his indictment.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated. “He orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

The admitted gangster who has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a deadly weapon, remains firm on his innocence.

Despite proclamations of his role in Tupac Shakur’s death made in memoirs and multiple interviews, Keefe D maintained that he had no involvement.

He claims the accounts given in these were for entertainment purposes and financial gain and were never grounded in verified truth.

“The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified,” Davis’s defense team noted. “The book and interviews were done for entertainment and to make money from a situation that [former LAPD detective Greg] Kading and others had already profited from.”

Initially set for June, Keefe D’s trial has seen its date move to November 4 due to various delays.

The forthcoming bail hearing on June 25 will determine if Keefe D can await his trial outside the confines of jail.