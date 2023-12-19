Keefe D Claims Statements About Tupac Shakur’s Murder Were “Entertainment” In New Court Filing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a new court filing, Duane “Keefe D” Davis argued that any statement he made about Tupac’s death was purely “entertainment.”

Keefe D claims any statements he made about the murder of Tupac Shakur were for “entertainment purposes,” and he never thought he could be prosecuted for them because he believed he had immunity from prosecution.

In September, Keefe D was indicted on a murder charge for his alleged role in Tupac’s death. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

According to a new court filing viewed by 8 News Now, attorneys for Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, are seeking his release pending trial. They argue their client is “not a threat to the community,” nor “a flight risk” and ask the judge to release him on his own recognizance with an ankle bracelet.

Keefe D’s lawyers claim jail is affecting his health and asked for bail set at no more than $100,000.

In the new filing, lawyers said prosecutors “did not introduce any independent evidence connecting Duane Davis to the shooting” but relied on statements from Keefe D’s book alongside “an astounding amount of hearsay.”

In addition, lawyers claim: “The book and video interviews were produced for a financial benefit under the belief that Duane had immunity.”

Keefe D’s attorneys further argued: “The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified. The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that Kading and others had already profited.”

A hearing is scheduled for January 2.