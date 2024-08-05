Kehlani Catches Heat Over Chris Brown “Twin” Selfie 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kehlani is facing criticism from fans upset over her selfie with Chris Brown despite his previous remarks about her suicide attempt.

Kehlani fans were up in arms after Chris Brown posted a selfie of them on his Instagram Story.

The backlash came from fans recalling his reaction to her 2016 suicide attempt in addition to Brown’s infamous assault on Rihanna in 2009.

Chris Brown shared the photo with Kehlani on Sunday (August 4) with the caption “TWIN.” It didn’t take long for the photo to circulate online, sparking criticism from Atlantic Records artist’s fans.

“Kehlani spends a so much time talking about advocating for human and womens rights to go be playing house with chris brown is sooooooo…… wake up to yourself what the f###,” one person shared.

kehlani spends a so much time talking about advocating for human and womens rights to go be playing house with chris brown is sooooooo…… wake up to yourself what the f### 😭 pic.twitter.com/6F2rgKGhSr — lize 🍉 was snoopystallion (@jungwoopykim) August 4, 2024

“Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan,” another fan added. “But now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?”

Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan, but now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown? pic.twitter.com/7o1xddpnx3 — Lex Da Writer (@itslexdawriter) August 4, 2024

Others shared Brown’s remarks following Kehlani’s suicide attempt. “i’m sorry am i going f###### insane rn. THIS chris brown and THIS kehlani?” one fan questioned.

“There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing s### for sympathy so those comments under your pics don’t look so bad,” Brown tweeted in 2016.

However, not everybody agreed with some defending Kehlani, claiming Brown apologized a long time ago.

“kehlani and chris brown been good for a while,” one person insisted. “Yall just be shocked because yall think social media reflects real life. we only know that chris came face to face with her and apologized a long time ago.”

kehlani and chris brown been good for a while, yall just be shocked because yall think social media reflects real life.



we only know that chris came face to face with her and apologized a long time ago pic.twitter.com/2k5eap4Kt4 — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) August 4, 2024

Check out some more reactions below.

That Chris Brown & Kehlani picture got y’all that PRESSED- pic.twitter.com/UpS8EptP0t — G☆ (@BITCHYOUMYSON) August 4, 2024

Took Tory Lanez off her album because of what he did to Meg, but is besties w Chris brown? Ngl I thought better of kehlani https://t.co/iHdlima4nD — ✨ (@irisxcxo) August 4, 2024

Me after defending Kehlani to my last breath only for them to be posted up with chris brown a few days later

pic.twitter.com/pmzvBQm0z7 — ❤️🇵🇸 (@th0t_head) August 5, 2024

kehlani being buddy buddy with chris brown after he made fun of her suicide attempt was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/cnmkbBxCiM — zion !! (@m0ri4h2) August 4, 2024

I think y’all be wanting Chris Brown to get on here and cry to y’all, while begging for forgiveness. He’s never going to do that & quite frankly, he doesn’t have to! 😭 idk who y’all THINK y’all are, but turn them brains OFF. That n#### tours always sold out bro, the HATE is… — NY! ♡ (@4THELOVEOFNY4) August 4, 2024