Kehlani Catches Heat Over Chris Brown “Twin” Selfie 

Kehlani fans were up in arms after Chris Brown posted a selfie of them on his Instagram Story.
The backlash came from fans recalling his reaction to her 2016 suicide attempt in addition to Brown’s infamous assault on Rihanna in 2009.
Chris Brown shared the photo with Kehlani on Sunday (August 4) with the caption “TWIN.” It didn’t take long for the photo to circulate online, sparking criticism from Atlantic Records artist’s fans.
“Kehlani spends a so much time talking about advocating for human and womens rights to go be playing house with chris brown is sooooooo…… wake up to yourself what the f###,” one person shared.
“Kehlani went out of their way to remove Tory Lanez off a song after the incident with Megan,” another fan added. “But now they all cozied up to Cocaine Fisticuffs Brown?”
Others shared Brown’s remarks following Kehlani’s suicide attempt. “i’m sorry am i going f###### insane rn. THIS chris brown and THIS kehlani?” one fan questioned.
“There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing s### for sympathy so those comments under your pics don’t look so bad,” Brown tweeted in 2016.
However, not everybody agreed with some defending Kehlani, claiming Brown apologized a long time ago.
“kehlani and chris brown been good for a while,” one person insisted. “Yall just be shocked because yall think social media reflects real life. we only know that chris came face to face with her and apologized a long time ago.”
Check out some more reactions below.