Kehlani’s Ex Claims She’s Part Of Sex Cult Amid Contentious Custody Battle

The father of Kehlani’s daughter sought full custody of their child, accusing his ex of involvement in a sex cult.

Javaughn Young-White, the father of Kehlani’s daughter, accused the singer of endangering their child. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Young-White sought full custody of their daughter Adeya Nomi due to Kehlani’s alleged ties to a sex cult.

Young-White claimed Kehlani’s been involved in the cult for a few years. Young-White feared for his daughter’s safety, citing sexual assault allegations against the cult’s leader. The father believed the cult leader was influencing Kehlani’s decisions, preventing him from seeing their daughter.

Kehlani and Young-White’s child was born in 2019. The two split up in 2020.

Sex cult allegations emerged on the heels of backlash to Kehlani’s friendly interaction with Chris Brown. A photo of the two upset fans, who condemned Kehlani for associating with Brown due to his history of domestic violence. Fans thought it was hypocritical for her to associate with Brown due to her public stance on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Kehlani called out her peers for their silence regarding Israeli’s attacks on Palestinians in May.

“This s### is f###### me up BEEN f###### me up it should be f###### a lot of yall up but apparently it’s not????” she wrote on social media. “what’s good yall??? we don’t sell out shows without A CROWD FULL OF PEOPLE. the songs don’t chart without PEOPLE. the trends don’t trend without PEOPLE. you don’t draw a line at beheaded babies or people burnt alive after 7 months the of plenty of other atrocities ? idc about the roll out the formula the strategy the algorithm at this point i’m begging U TO BE PEOPLE. BE A F##### HUMAN BEING.”

Kehlani said her political views resulted in collaborators ghosting her while making her latest album. She released her album Crash in June. It debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200.