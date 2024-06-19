Kehlani Thinks Her Political Views Have Caused Collaborators To “Ghost” Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kehlani believes she’s being blackballed by her peers over her political views while working on her forthcoming album.

On Tuesday (June 18), video clips of Kehlani’s recent Instagram Live discussing her CRASH album, set to release on June 21, began circulating on social media apps. In addition to announcing her plans for a tour and answering fan questions, the It Was Good Until It Wasn’t vocalist sounded off on her would-be collaborators for allegedly sidestepping her feature requests in light of her recent support of the liberation of Palestine.

“Oh one day I’ll tell you about how because of my political stance I couldn’t get any features,” Kehlani said in part. “But I guess I’ll save that for an interview. Cuz everybody fronted on me. Every single person was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then just ghosted me or was like ‘nah’.”

Kehlani has been outspoken and recently shared a number of pro-Palestine posts and described the country’s struggles for an independent state as being “interconnected” with America. Additionally, last month, Kehlani raised over $555,000 in aid for Gaza, Sudan and Congo from the proceeds of the merch sold in promotion of the new single.

“This song is about protection, something that institutions have failed to do for the people of Palestine, Congo, and Sudan,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “No one got us the way we got each other. Me & my team feel overwhelmed with gratitude for yall showing out for this fundraiser.”

Despite running into issues finding willing collaborators, Kehlani has enjoyed significant commercial success throughout her career as a solo artist. She initially gained widespread attention with her debut You Should Be Here mixtape in 2015, which peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Her debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2017. Not to mention her fan-favorite 2020 LP, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Her latest album, Blue Water Road, included collaborations with Cardi B and Justin Bieber, among others.

