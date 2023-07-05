Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Chides Her For Showing Off “Booty Cheeks” At Usher Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Usher was seen serenading Keke Palmer in a viral clip, which caught the attention of her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson, who is the father of her only child, publicly criticized her for the way she dressed at an Usher show.

Jackson called out his partner after a clip of Usher serenading Keke Palmer went viral on Wednesday (July 5). Jackson took issue with Palmer’s outfit, which he believed was too revealing.

“It’s the outfit tho,” he wrote on Twitter. “you a mom.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Jackson faced backlash for his comments on Twitter. Fans and other observers sided with Palmer while condemning Jackson for not discussing the matter in private. Jackson defended his post after dealing with the wrath of social media users for several hours.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in response. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Jackson and Palmer welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world in February. Palmer revealed her son’s name, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in an Instagram post a few days after he was born.