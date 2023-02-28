Keke Palmer Welcomes Her First Child, Baby Boy Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton Jackson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer and her fitness instructor boyfriend celebrated 48 hours of being parents by introducing their baby son to the world.

Keke Palmer is a mother!

The Emmy winner and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their baby son, who they have named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

The proud mother took to Instagram to share sweet photos of their new arrival on Monday (Feb. 27), introducing her first child “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match.”

“Hey Son!!!!” Keke Palmer captioned the post before adding the first selfie of the couple was taken after “48hrs of being parents.”

She also opened up about her relationship with her son’s father, revealing, “Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating. According to Keke Palmer, “’Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆”

Her fans and famous friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations 😍😍😍,” wrote Jhené Aiko while her long-time partner Big Sean added, “Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club 🤲🏾✨”

Viola Davis celebrated their “Beautiful baby” while Taraji P. Henson sent love and prayers. Check out the post below.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy last December during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight—I am!” she said before unbuttoning her coat to unveil her growing bump. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

The Emmy Award winner added, “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”