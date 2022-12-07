Keke Palmer Fires Back At Commenters Calling Her Ugly

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer is experiencing a superstar-making rise at the moment. Her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope has garnered industry award consideration, and her baby bump reveal on Saturday Night Live became a trending topic.

Apparently, there are some people on social media that choose to focus on negativity when it comes to the 29-year-old actress/singer. Keke Palmer had to address any haters that took shots at her appearance.

“I just saw a few comments of [people] saying I was ugly ’cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” tweeted Palmer on Tuesday.

The So Uncool album creator also tweeted, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣.”

Keke Palmer began her run in Hollywood as a pre-teen by starring in 2007’s Akeelah and the Bee film. She went on to be part of the cast of other movies like Madea’s Family Reunion, Joyful Noise, Hustlers, and Alice.

Additionally, Palmer once hosted her own talk show titled Just Keke for the BET network. The Primetime Emmy Award winner later co-anchored ABC’s Strahan, Sara and Keke alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

Keke Palmer’s television résumé also includes stints on True Jackson, VP, Winx Club, and Scream Queens. She also played Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in VH1’s CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story biopic. Palmer led the internet-based mockumentary series That’s the Gag as well.

