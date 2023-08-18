Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Refutes Stories About Him “Moving On” From Her Amid Usher Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer’s relationship has been heavily discussed since he publicly criticized the outfit she wore to an Usher show.

Darius Jackson denied approving any press statement about the status of his relationship with Keke Palmer on Friday (August 18). Jackson spoke out after reports claiming he “moved on” surfaced this week.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he wrote on Twitter. “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me..



So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.. pic.twitter.com/WXcgqeC8cG — Darius. (@dvulton) August 18, 2023

People and Radar Online were among the websites citing sources saying Jackson “moved on” from Keke Palmer, who gave birth to their first child in February. The couple’s relationship has been under scrutiny since he publicly criticized her for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher show in July.

“It’s the outfit tho,” he wrote in reaction to a clip of Usher serenading her. “You a mom.”

Jackson’s comment sparked outrage on social media. He defended his remarks amid the backlash.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke Palmer embraced the controversy by selling merchandise with the phrase “I’m a motha” on it. She also starred in the music video for Usher’s new single “Boyfriend.”

Watch her in Usher’s “Boyfriend” video below.