Keke Palmer Explains How Breastfeeding Built Up Her Confidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer explained how breastfeeding has helped to boost her confidence. Read more!

Keke Palmer has opened up about her “difficult” breastfeeding journey.

The actress/singer, who welcomed her first baby earlier this year, has shared an insight into her experience with breastfeeding during an interview with Essence.

“I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult,” the 29-year-old told the publication candidly. “And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out.”

Keke welcomed her son, Leodis Jackson, on February 25 with her now ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again,” the “Nope” star shared.

“In the midst of trying to work out and do things that I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do, like going to the Met Gala, I was able to say, ‘You know what, I’m gonna get out there and experience everything again, and I’m still gonna be there for my boy,” she continued.

Keke noted that the challenges of breastfeeding have helped her build her confidence.

“That kind of resolve built so much confidence and so much strength in me,” she shared. “I just got this overwhelming sense that I can do anything.”

The former Nickelodeon star and Darius, who took their relationship public in 2021, split after Darius publicly criticized her for an outfit that she wore.