Usher Addresses Keke Palmer & Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s Las Vegas Show Drama

The “There Goes My Baby” vocalist says his shows are positive experiences.

R&B legend Usher’s My Way The Las Vegas Residency stirred up controversy. One show featuring Nope actress Keke Palmer as an attendee became a trending topic. The Dallas-born, Atlanta-bred singer finally spoke about the relationship drama.

Back in July, Keke Palmer went viral on social media. Footage of the 29-year-old entertainer interacting with a serenading Usher at the Vegas show spread across the internet. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, criticized the mother of his newborn child for her attire that night.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” stated Darius Jackson in a now-deleted July 5 tweet. He then began receiving negative feedback for publicly chastising his partner. Some critics also called out Jackson for overreacting to the situation.

Usher seemingly reacted to the Keke Palmer/Darius Jackson situation on the Threads app. During the same week that Darius Jackson’s complaints became headline news, the 8-time Grammy winner posted, “Am I trending yet? 😅.”

Usher: I Don’t See Anything Negative Happening In Las Vegas

A new article from People features Usher directly addressing the backlash surrounding Keke Palmer’s actions at the Las Vegas show and Darius Jackson’s reaction. According to the Confessions album creator, his concerts produce positive experiences.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it,” said Usher. “Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He added, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least [a] conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Throughout his career, Usher has released nine songs that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Four of his projects made it to the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 album chart. The 44-year-old musician recently joined forces with 21 Savage and Summer Walker for the new “Good Good” single.