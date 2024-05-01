Lil Tjay Flexes On “Blogs” In Wake Of Birthday Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay was arrested on his birthday in Miami but quickly released on bond.

Authorities arrested Lil Tjay on a warrant at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Tuesday (April 30), which happened to be his birthday. The 23-year-old rapper reacted to reports of his arrest on Wednesday (May 1).

“I AINT HEAR NUN THE BLOGS SAID CAUSE WHERE IM AT IT AINT NO SERVICE,” he wrote on Instagram. “500 ON MY BDAY S### BOUT NUN I DESERVE IT.”

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was reportedly arrested due to a missed court date. He was released on a $500 bond.

Last year, the NYPD arrested Lil Tjay while he livestreamed the confrontation on Instagram. Cops took him into custody after catching him waving a fake gun out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration.

Details of Lil Tjay’s latest arrest emerged around the same time rumors spread about him supposedly dating Brittni Mealy, the mother of Future’s son Prince. Mealy denied the rumors on Wednesday.

“Let’s be clear cause yall blogs love a made up story let me clear this up immediately,” Mealy wrote on Instagram Stories. “TJAY is like my lil brother damn near my son age!! Yall are reaching to think it’s giving dating! Do yall know how old I am!! Absolutely nothing like that At all!”

She added, “It’s hella people around to try and single me out for some clicks is crazyyyyy! When I pop out yall won’t have to piece some s### together.”

Check out Lil Tjay showing off his bling after his arrest below.