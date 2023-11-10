Keke Palmer Granted Full Custody Of Infant Son After Battle With Darius Jackson

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer has requested full custody over her eight-month-old son with Darius Jackson as their relationship implodes.

Keke Palmer now has sole physical and legal custody over her eight-month son, whom she shares with the fitness instructor Darius Jackson.

The 30-year-old actress was reportedly presented with the opportunity to share custody with Jackson but chose not to. In the petition for sole custody, the Hustlers star stated she would pay for the “reasonable expenses” from pregnancy and birth. However, she maintained that both parties should be responsible for their own legal fees.

Court documents added that the court “may make orders” for child support and “issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

Jackson has no custody of his son and must stay 100 yards away from Keke Palmer. Palmer’s filing followed soon after Jackson posted a series of cryptic messages via Twitter..

“Just thank God & keep it pushing,” he posted on November 2. He then reposted an earlier message that read, “Being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset.” He added, “Nobody apologized for how they treated me, they just blamed me for how I reacted.”

being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset — ⋆ (@lowkeyalbert) November 1, 2023

Palmer and Jackson’s relationship issues first became public in July, when Jackson called the actress out on social media for wearing a fitted, sheer dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.