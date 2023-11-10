Keke Palmer Alleges Darius Jackson Hit Her In Front Of Son: Files Restraining Order, Seeks Sole Custody  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer alleges Darius Jackson abused her multiple times, including hitting her in front of their 8-month-old son.

Keke Palmer has leveled serious accusations against Darius Jackson and is reportedly seeking a restraining order against him and filing for sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

The 30-year-old actress claimed Jackson abused her multiple times during their two-year relationship and alleges he hit her in front of their son, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

According to the filing, the relationship “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on Palmer by the father of her son.

Keke Palmer alleges Darius Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” on November 5. She claims he “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Palmer claims she has footage of the incident. Several still images surfaced online, purportedly of the alleged incident referred to in court documents.

CANDID CAMERA 📸 | Photos from Keke Palmer's security camera footage showing Darius Jackson's abuse surface after being submitted as part of restraining order petition. pic.twitter.com/TQILOB1lqT — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 10, 2023

Keke Palmer Details Abuse Allegations In Restraining Order

Palmer alleges that there were “many instances of physical violence” in her relationship with Jackson. She accuses him of “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The former couple made headlines this summer after Darius Jackson publicly chastised Keke Palmer over the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

The speculation over their relationship status continued for months. In September, Palmer attempted to shut down the rumors, saying, “mind y’all’s business.”

As reports of the restraining order emerged, Darius Jackson shared a photo of his son with Keke Palmer. “I love you, son. See you soon,” he wrote on X alongside the image.