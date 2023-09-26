Keke Palmer On Relationship Status With Darius Jackson: “Mind Y’all’s Business”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Emmy winner says she’s taking a page from Beyoncé’s book.

Outside of Chrisean Rock and Blueface, the drama surrounding Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson was the most-talked-about celebrity relationship of Summer 2023 in Hip-Hop circles.

Darius Jackson became the target of social media in July after he publicly chastised Keke Palmer for the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Online rumors claimed that the couple broke up as a result.

Two months later, Palmer stopped by NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, September 25. The former Just Keke talk show host was asked about her current status with Darius Jackson.

“Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude. Honestly, seriously,” insisted Keke Palmer. She also added, “I’m gonna take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book, mind y’all’s business.”

Previously, Keke Palmer played into the gossip about her alleged split with Darius Jackson by starring in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video. The visuals went viral on the day of its release.

For his part, Jackson also downplayed the reports that he and Palmer parted ways. Last month, he refuted any stories that suggested he had “moved on” from the Emmy Award-winning actress.

Usher will headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Keke Palmer told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I can’t wait to hear all my songs… He’s an icon. It’s a long time coming, so I’m looking forward to it.”