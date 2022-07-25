Keke Palmer Responds To Comparisons To Zendaya & Viral Colorism Discussion  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Keke Palmer said in response to the Zendaya comparisons.

Keke Palmer has responded to a viral tweet comparing her career to that of fellow actress Zendaya and the role colorism had played in their success in Hollywood, declaring she’s “an incomparable talent.”

The discussion arose following her starring role in Jordan Peele’s new movie Nope, opposite Daniel Kaluuya. Many online claimed the movie was Keke Palmer’s breakout moment, propelling her into the mainstream. Others argued that she’s been a household name since she was a child.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” star began trending on Twitter after someone suggested that colorism in Hollywood is to blame for the differences in the mainstream popularity of the two former child stars.

However, after catching wind of the conversation, Keke Palmer distanced herself from the comparisons and reminded fans of who she is.

Keke Palmer Responds To Zendaya Comparisions

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” she began. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾”

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

While Zendaya has yet to respond to the chatter, she has been vocal in the past about the privilege her light skin affords her as a Black woman in Hollywood. “I am Hollywood’s acceptable version of a Black girl and that has to change,” she said in 2018. “We’re vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to be the only representation of that.” Check out the clip below.

"I am Hollywood's acceptable version of a Black girl and that has to change. We're vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to be the only representation of that." – #Zendaya in conversation with @BadAssBoz at #BeautyconNYC pic.twitter.com/wZaIrJm1Tw — Danielle (@theislandiva) April 22, 2018