Keke Palmer Responds To Social Media Users Making Fun Of Her Baby’s Name

The new mother jokes that her son is already a Civil Rights icon.

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer are now parents of a newborn named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Palmer introduced the baby in an Instagram post shared on February 27.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” wrote the Nope film star on the social media platform.

While many of Keke Palmer’s followers supported the new mother, some social media users took the opportunity to make fun of the infant’s name. The 29-year-old actress took the jokes in stride.

“That name [sounds] like it led a civil rights march,” tweeted one person on Monday evening. Keke Palmer quote-tweeted @_DocLee and added, “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr.”

It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr. https://t.co/gxoL6mGSZY — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) February 28, 2023

The Emmy Award winner publicly announced her pregnancy in a comedic way. During the December 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live, Keke Palmer revealed a baby bump as part of her opening monologue.

“There are some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight… I am!” declared Palmer on SNL to loud applause from the studio audience. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

She continued, “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Shhh! Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear then we can get to the damn baby shower.’ But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited.”