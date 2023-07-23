Keke Palmer Doesn’t Understand Why People Want To Be Famous

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer revealed she was traumatized by childhood stardom. Read more.

Keke Palmer has admitted that she initially found child stardom to be “traumatic.”

During an interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old opened up about what it was like to be a child star.

“Honestly speaking, initially it was traumatic when I really experienced it, like after I did ‘True Jackson, VP’,” the actress said, referring to the Nickelodeon sitcom. “And then I got used to it and I tried to kind of control it a little bit more by setting boundaries for myself and being a little bit more realistic about what I needed from the people that would be around me.”

The actress noted that fame has its perks and can be “fun and cool in certain times” but the attention can be a lot to handle.

“I don’t know why anybody wants it. It’s a lot to have a lot of attention on you all the time. It gives you a lot of anxiety. It’s nerve-racking,” Keke shared.

“Not everybody can handle it. It’s just a dangerous game.”

Keke made her acting debut in 2004 when she featured in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” and gained widespread notice for her lead role in the 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee.”

“True Jackson, VP,” in which she played the titular role, ran from 2008 to 2011.