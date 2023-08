Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

No more milkshakes for the “Ghostbusters” actor.

The Kelis and Bill Murray dating rumors started making the rounds in June, but many found the notion to be unfathomable. After all, Kellis is 44 and Murray is a spry 72—not to mention they seemingly have nothing in common. But according to the The U.S. Sun, they were indeed a couple, although their time together recently came to an abrupt end after roughly two months of dating.

A source reportedly said, “Kelis and Bill were—and still are—very fond of each other but things just ran their course. They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Murray was snapped backstage watching Kelis’ set at Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London over the summer. Sources said the pair had been staying at the same hotel and were getting close after a “chance meeting.” The two allegedly bonded following the death of Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, in March 2022. Murray’s estranged wife, Jennifer Butler, died in 2021. A source had previously said, Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis briefly addressed the suspected relationship on Instagram shortly after posting a photo of herself wearing a bikini. One commenter wrote, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” Kelis responded and said, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Along with the purported breakup announcement came more confusion. There were plenty of people on Twitter (X) who didn’t even realize they were dating in the first place.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Wait… wait wait wait… can we go back to Kelis and Bill Murray are dating? Like, when the hell did this happen? https://t.co/JJpT8Vzmsf — 👑✊🏾#BlackAF✊🏾 👑 (@Black_1) August 26, 2023

So no one on this app is going to acknowledge the Kelis and Bill Murray dating situation. pic.twitter.com/J1TTMRtfEe — 🌱EcoSynergist.x (@EcoSynergist) August 27, 2023

Kelis was dating Bill Murray!!! How did I not know!!! How?!! Twitter I am loading focus. Enough with Somali people on twitter. They are making miss real gossip. Kelis was dating Bill Murray, thats arrhhh. Kelis!? I thought your milkshake 🧐😧😮 https://t.co/NVEiYDPYTZ — Zahra Kheyre(FRSA)BA{Hons}Psychology&Criminology (@Autismmother1) August 26, 2023

Finding out Kelis was dating Bill Murray was not on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/TPnsCTagRG — 🥀 (@canceledjose) August 26, 2023