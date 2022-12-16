Kelsey Harris Finally Addresses Tory Lanez Bribery Allegations On The Stand

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelsey Harris’ testimony raised concerns about her taking a bribe from Tory Lanez, who’s on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris continued to testify in the Tory Lanez shooting trial on Thursday (December 15).

Harris provided confusing testimony when she took the stand on Wednesday (December 14). She tried to avoid answering questions and recanted some of her past statements to prosecutors.

Prosecutors questioned if Tory Lanez offered Harris a bribe on Wednesday. She responded with a muddied denial, adding another perplexing layer to her testimony.

Harris denied the bribery allegations in clearer terms when she returned to the stand on Thursday. Tory Lanez’s lawyer asked Harris if his client ever paid her.

“No,” she said, per Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff. “I would actually like to make that very clear. I’ve seen some things … And I’m tired of that line.”

Prosecutors took issue with Harris’ testimony, which was drastically different from what she told them in September. The prosecution recorded an 80-minute interview with her and asked to play it for jurors. According to the Los Angeles Times’ James Queally, a judge will allow the entire interview to be played in court.

The interview may impact how jurors assess Harris’ testimony. She accused Tory Lanez of threatening her in the interview. Harris also said she saw him point a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

Harris changed her story on the stand, saying she struggled to remember what happened that night. She admitted she sent a text saying Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, but she claimed it was based on “assumptions.”

Prosecutors accuse Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.