Kelsey Harris Says Allegations She Shot Megan Thee Stallion Are “Ridiculous”

A lawyer representing Tory Lanez admitted Megan Thee Stallion was shot but claimed Kelsey Harris was the shooter.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris testified in the Tory Lanez shooting trial on Wednesday (December 14).

According to multiple reporters, Harris was reluctant to testify and considered invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before prosecutors granted her immunity.

Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff tweeted, “[Harris’] denials were also mixed with admissions that corroborated key details Deputy DA Kathy Ta was trying to get in, such as Tory offering $1 million.”

Wednesday’s hearing confirmed a critical fact of the case when Tory Lanez’s lawyer admitted Megan Thee Stallion was shot. But the Canadian rapper’s defense claimed Harris was the shooter.

At one point, Kathy Ta asked about the defense’s allegations that Harris was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion. Harris felt it was an absurd accusation.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous,” Harris said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Megan Thee Stallion testified at the trial on Tuesday (December 13). She reaffirmed her allegations against Tory Lanez and explained how the case impacted her life.

“I can’t even be happy,” she said. “I wish he would have shot and killed me if I knew I had to go through this torture.”

Prosecutors accuse Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A week before his trial began, prosecutors added a third charge for discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.