Megan Thee Stallion Details Her Mental Anguish At Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand to testify against Tory Lanez, who’s accused of shooting her in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion testified against Tory Lanez in his shooting trial on Tuesday (December 13).

According to multiple reports, Megan Thee Stallion became emotional while reflecting on how the shooting impacted her life. The 27-year-old rapper claimed she wished Tory Lanez killed her due to backlash she’s faced since identifying him as her shooter.

“I can’t even be happy,” she said in court. “I wish he would have shot and killed me if I knew I had to go through this torture.”

Megan Thee Stallion reaffirmed her allegations against Tory Lanez, testifying that he shot her feet in July 2020. She insisted she saw Tory Lanez with a gun in his hand.

Prosecutors said Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez got into an argument after leaving a pool party. Meg’s testimony revealed she was in a car with Tory Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris, who had a crush on him.

Tory Lanez allegedly tried to instigate issues between the friends. He referred to a sexual relationship he had with Megan Thee Stallion, which Harris didn’t know about. Meg asked to be let out of the car but quickly returned to the vehicle.

“I realize, oh my god, I’m literally at the peak of being so famous right now, and I’m in a thong,” she testified, per Rolling Stone. “And I look crazy, and if anybody sees me walking down the street like this, it’s going to be bad for me.”

But the argument escalated again, prompting Megan Thee Stallion to exit the car for a second time. She walked away from the vehicle and allegedly heard Tory Lanez say, “Dance b####!”

Prosecutors accused Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion three times. She explained why she initially didn’t tell police he shot her.

“This was the height of police brutality and George Floyd,” she testified. “And if I said this man just shot me, I didn’t know if they might shoot first and ask questions later.”

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the alleged shooting. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.