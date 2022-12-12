Megan Thee Stallion Rally Set For Day She Testifies Against Tory Lanez

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Gathering for Justice teamed up with other organizations to hold a rally in support of Megan Thee Stallion amid the Tory Lanez trial.

Multiple organizations plan to show their support for Megan Thee Stallion when she testifies in the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

According to ABC News, Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to testify against Tory Lanez on Tuesday (December 13). The Gathering for Justice, which was founded by singer/activist Harry Belafonte, announced it’s partnering with several women’s and violence prevention organizations for a rally outside of the courtroom.

“As an organization that values dignity, justice and liberation, we – along with many organizations – are gathering today to show our solidarity for Meg and support her with our love,” The Gathering for Justice’s CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan said in a press release. “We are committed to spreading the message that violence is not the answer. We know the time is now to advocate for victims of violence, particularly violence against Black women.”

Organizations involved in the rally include Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, Homies Unidos and TimeDone. Supporters will assemble in front of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“As a survivor of Domestic Violence it is imperative for women, not to mention women of color, to show support for Megan,” TimeDone’s organizing director Ingrid Archie said. “For us, we survive the violence as well as the feelings of isolation because this country has bought into the idea that Black women in particular are deserving of violence. We are Megan and we stand with her in this trying moment!”

Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium founder Latosha Brown added, “Why do I support Megan Thee Stallion? Because she looks like me. She is, unapologetically, a southern Black girl, a Black woman and a human being who has real thoughts, real feelings, real losses and real disappointments in both life and profession. Despite it all, she pushes through. And even in those moments when the extreme pressure of her entertainment persona makes her feel like giving up, she steps into a strength that is unwavering. And she shows up to deliver both her talent and her purpose to this world. That’s why I support her.”

The trial against Tory Lanez began on Monday (December 12). Prosecutors accuse him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Tory Lanez was originally charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A week before the trial, prosecutors added a third charge for discharging a firearm with gross negligence.