Tory Lanez Faces Third Charge In Megan Thee Shooting Case

Jury selection is underway in the trial against Tory Lanez, who was hit with a third charge in his shooting case.

Prosecutors added a third felony charge against Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

According to multiple reports, Tory Lanez was charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence on Monday (December 5). He faces up to six years in prison for the new charge.

Tory Lanez was originally charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The third felony charge won’t impact the Canadian artist’s maximum sentence if convicted on all three counts. He still faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Jury selection in the shooting trial began on Monday. Prosecutors accuse Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

A judge also released Tory Lanez from house arrest on Monday. Prosecutors objected, citing concerns about potential witness intimidation.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said. “The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

The 30-year-old rapper was placed on house arrest in October. His bond stands at $350,000.