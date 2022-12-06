Tory Lanez Off House Arrest In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jury selection began in the trial against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Tory Lanez will not remain on house arrest while facing trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Rolling Stone, a judge released Tory Lanez from house arrest on Monday (December 5). His $350,000 bond was not affected by the decision.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said. “The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

Prosecutors objected to the ruling, expressing concerns about witness intimidation. They asked Judge Herriford to keep a GPS monitor on Tory Lanez, but the judge sought more time to decide if monitoring was necessary.

Judge Herriford placed Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, on house arrest in October. At the time, prosecutors wanted the 30-year-old rapper/singer taken into custody for defying court orders and posing a danger to society.

Jury selection in the Tory Lanez trial began on Monday. Prosecutors accuse him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

The Canadian artist was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.