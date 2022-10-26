Tory Lanez Placed On House Arrest In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A judge ordered Tory Lanez to be placed on house arrest while he awaits trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to multiple reports, Superior Court Judge David Herriford issued the order at a hearing on Wednesday (October 26). Tory Lanez must remain on house arrest and be subjected to electronic monitoring until his next court date.

Judge Herriford opted for house arrest and electronic monitoring after prosecutors asked for Tory Lanez to be taken into custody without bail.

Prosecutors argued the 30-year-old rapper/singer defied court orders and posed danger to others. They mentioned him allegedly assaulting August Alsina as an example.

Attorney Shawn Holley, who represents Tory Lanez, downplayed the August Alsina incident. The lawyer said no case had been filed against her client regarding the “unproven allegations.”

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. He was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The Canadian artist pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 28. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.