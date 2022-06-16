Kelsey Nicole Issues Warning In Response To New Megan Thee Stallion Interview “This Is Just The Beginning” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan The Stallion spoke on the fallout of her relationship with her former best friend in a new interview. Kelsey responds: “We gon’ see.”

Megan Thee Stallion accused her former best friend Kelsey Nicole of colluding with Tory Lanez following the 2020 incident when Megan alleges the Canadian artist shot her.

Megan Thee Stallion On Kelsey Nicole

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Houston native alleged that Kelsey, who was also at the scene, accepted money to keep silent about the shooting. Megan claims Kelsey Harris told her she met with Tory Lanez at a hotel less than two days after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan Thee Stallion explained. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

Despite remaining silent for the last two years, Kelsey responded once the interview was published. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she’s waiting her turn to speak out.

“If y’all not catching on to the social media games by now then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” she said. “But you guys have to pay attention, I knew this was going to happen…I know y’all want me to talk but this is just the beginning. When it’s my turn just know, I’m gonna break everything the f### down ok? And we gon’ see who really look bad in the end,” she said.

Tory Lanez has not responded to either Megan Thee Stallion or Kelsey Harris. However, he is subject to orders that prevent him from discussing the case. In addition, during a hearing last week, the court discussed the issue of confident legal documents being leaked online.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share some stunning images from her cover shoot with Rolling Stone. “Thee hardest and thee realest anybody with any different to say speak up or shut up,” she penned in the caption. She may have been responding to 1501 boss Carl Crawford’s most recent comments in their ongoing dispute.