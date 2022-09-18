Kenan Thompson Completely Surprised By Kel Mitchell At 2022 Emmy Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kenan Thompson was surprised when Kel Mitchell when he popped up on stage alongside him during the Emmy Awards. Read more!

Producers kept Kel Mitchell hidden before his reunion with longtime friend Kenan Thompson at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The pair found fame as child stars on the Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel” in the ’90s and went on to star in the cult movie “Good Burger.”

At the Emmys, Kel surprised the audience by joining “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan, who was serving as the host, onstage.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kel revealed how much he enjoyed being a part of the night’s opening.

“They had to hide me the whole time while I was here. I was ready to walk the carpet and everything but they were like, ‘No, let’s hide you,'” he grinned. “That way, it could be a big moment. But, yeah, man, it was really fun. We knew the audience would like that.”

On his enduring friendship with Kenan, Kel noted that they’ve never lost touch.

“He’s always awesome,” the 44-year-old said. “We hang out all the time and call each other all the time, so it’s always a great moment for us that we can share with our fans, you know.”

The duo last delighted fans at the NHL Awards in 2019.