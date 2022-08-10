Kenan Thompson Tapped To Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reverend actor and “SNL” alumni Kenan Thompson will hit the big stage as host of the 2022 Emmy Awards! Read more!

Kenan Thompson is set to host the 74th Emmy Awards.

Executives from NBC and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live star will helm the live telecast to be staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12th.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” the 44-year-old said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

And Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, is thrilled to have Kenan onboard.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” she added.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Kenan received two nominations last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced last month, with HBO series Succession landing a whopping 25 nods.

Kenan recently sat down with AllHipHop to discuss his upcoming plans.