Kenan Thompson Speaks Out On Need For Safer Nickelodeon

Kenan Thompson’s call for deeper investigations into Nickelodeon’s past reflects a significant moment in the push for accountability within children’s entertainment.

Kenan Thompson has taken a stand by urging Nickolodeon to delve deeper into the allegations brought up by the ‘Quiet on Set” docuseries, emphasizing the essential need for a safe workspace for children in the entertainment industry.

During a discussion on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Thompson, a veteran of beloved Nickelodeon series such as “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” expressed both his shock and concern over the claims outlined in the documentary, which highlights a darker undercurrent within children’s television programming.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has brought to light accusations against former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, suggesting inappropriate behavior and a harmful work environment.

Moreover, it also sheds light on actor Drake Bell’s experience as a victim of Brian Peck, a former dialogue coach and convicted sex offender.

The series has sparked extensive conversation around the practices within child-centered productions and the accountability of those in charge.

Thompson, who has since carved out a successful career with “Saturday Night Live,” finds the revelations particularly disheartening, considering his positive memories associated with his time at Nickelodeon.

“Well, investigate more! I mean because it’s like, it’s supposed to be a safe place you know? It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it’s just like, ‘How dare you?'” Kenan Thompson said.

Reflecting on his reaction to the documentary, Thompson acknowledged the importance of such exposés for ensuring accountability, albeit struggling with the personal toll it takes on him and others with fond recollections of their experiences at Nickelodeon.

“I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be – stories that need to be told for accountability’s sake but it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place,” Kenan Thompason confessed. “And I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough.”

He added, “my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families,” showing a deep empathy for those affected.

Nickelodeon, in response to the uproar, has reiterated its commitment to investigating all allegations thoroughly, yet the calls from Thompson and the public demand a more robust and transparent investigation process.