Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

A new Kendrick Lamar album will arrive in May.

Kendrick Lamar unveiled details about his upcoming album titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on Monday (April 18). The highly anticipated LP is scheduled to drop on May 13.

“The following statement was released today by oklama through his company pgLang at 11 a.m. PT in Los Angeles CA,” Kendrick Lamar announced. “Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Release date: 5/13/2022. All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

He added, “Appreciate Your Patience.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be Kendrick Lamar’s final album for Top Dawg Entertainment. He confirmed the project would be his last for TDE in an update posted on his website in August 2021.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.”

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t released a studio album since 2017’s DAMN. The LP made history, becoming the first non-classical or jazz work to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.