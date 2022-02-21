Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE Is A “Full-Circle Moment” According to Punch

Top Dawg Entertainment’s president Punch discussed the impending exit of Kendrick Lamar, whose next album will be his last for the label.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Punch sees Kendrick Lamar leaving the label as an example of growth.

In an interview with Mic, TDE’s president reflected on K. Dot’s impending departure from the label. Punch spoke positively about Kendrick Lamar branching out and beginning a new chapter of his career.

“I don’t even know if I would describe it that way as ready to leave, as more so ready to build his own thing,” Punch explained. “That’s a grown man right now. We watched him grow from a teenager up into an established grown man, a businessman, and one of the greatest artists of all time.”

He continued, “So, how long do you actually be signed up under somebody? It’s been almost 20 years. So, it’s time to move on and try new things and venture out.”

Punch praised Kendrick Lamar instead of wallowing over K. Dot’s exit. The TDE executive described the situation as a “full-circle moment.”

“He’s doing a great job developing Baby Keem,” he said. “It’s always been there, but now it’s just time and space where he can actually do it. It’s a beautiful thing to watch because that’s something that started with what we built in the beginning. To see it blossom, it’s a full-circle moment.”

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t dropped a studio LP since 2017’s DAMN. Last year, he announced his next album will be his final release for TDE.