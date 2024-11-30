Kendrick Lamar Dominates U.K. And iTunes Charts with “GNX,” Physical Copies On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar is soaring with his new album GNX,” which is now at the top of the UK and iTunes Charts.

Kendrick Lamar Blasts To No. 1.

Kendrick Lamar claims this week’s Official Number 1 Album in the United Kingdom and iTunes with his sixth studio release, GNX.

The album, which dropped as a surprise digital-only release last Friday, has soared to the top of the U.K. charts. GNX marks the Compton rapper’s second U.K. chart-topping album, following 2015’s critically acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly.

Kendrick has also achieved Top 20 United Kingdom placements with four other albums: 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (16), 2016’s Untitled Unmastered (7), 2017’s Damn. (2), and 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2), his last opus.

Physical copies of GNX are expected to arrive in early 2025.

Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka secures the Number 2 spot with Small Changes, his fourth Top 5 album. In the U.K., 87% of Kiwanuka’s album sales come from physical formats, allowing it to top both the Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

In the latest iTunes U.S. Hip-Hop Albums chart, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX holds the top position as well.

Other notable entries include:

Juice WRLD’s The Party Never Ends at number 2, marking a significant posthumous release.

The Party Never Ends at number 2, marking a significant posthumous release. J. Cole’s Friday Night Lights at number 3, demonstrating enduring popularity since its 2010 release.

Friday Night Lights at number 3, demonstrating enduring popularity since its 2010 release. Ice Cube’s Man Down at number 4, showcasing the veteran rapper’s continued relevance.

Man Down at number 4, showcasing the veteran rapper’s continued relevance. Skyzoo’s Keep Me Company at number 5, indicating a strong debut for the artist.

Click here for more on Kendrick Lamar.