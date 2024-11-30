Kendrick Lamar Dominates U.K. And iTunes Charts with “GNX,” Physical Copies On The Way

Kendrick Lamar Blasts To No. 1.
Kendrick Lamar claims this week’s Official Number 1 Album in the United Kingdom and iTunes with his sixth studio release, GNX.
The album, which dropped as a surprise digital-only release last Friday, has soared to the top of the U.K. charts. GNX marks the Compton rapper’s second U.K. chart-topping album, following 2015’s critically acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly.
Kendrick has also achieved Top 20 United Kingdom placements with four other albums: 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city (16), 2016’s Untitled Unmastered (7), 2017’s Damn. (2), and 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (2), his last opus.
Physical copies of GNX are expected to arrive in early 2025.
Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka secures the Number 2 spot with Small Changes, his fourth Top 5 album. In the U.K., 87% of Kiwanuka’s album sales come from physical formats, allowing it to top both the Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.
In the latest iTunes U.S. Hip-Hop Albums chart, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX holds the top position as well.
Other notable entries include:
- Juice WRLD’s The Party Never Ends at number 2, marking a significant posthumous release.
- J. Cole’s Friday Night Lights at number 3, demonstrating enduring popularity since its 2010 release.
- Ice Cube’s Man Down at number 4, showcasing the veteran rapper’s continued relevance.
- Skyzoo’s Keep Me Company at number 5, indicating a strong debut for the artist.
