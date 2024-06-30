Kendrick Lamar Donates $200K To Los Angeles Charities Following “Pop-Out” Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar, pgLang and Free Lunch made a significant philanthropic gesture by donating $200,000 to 20 Los Angeles charities and community initiatives. The donation follows “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert at the Kia Forum on June 19.

The sizable donation aims to support several local initiatives focused on youth empowerment, education and community development. Their contribution is a testament to Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing dedication to fostering positive change in Los Angeles, a city deeply affected by issues of violence and inequality. The concert itself was a landmark event, bringing together members of rival gangs on stage in a powerful display of unity and reconciliation. By using his platform and resources, Lamar continues to inspire and uplift his hometown, demonstrating the impact of combining artistry with activism.

“We haven’t seen this type of Unity on the West since we lost our brother Nipsey Hussle,” Free Lunch founder Tim Hinshaw said in a statement. “As Dot said on stage, this moment was bigger than a back and forth; it was about supporting each other and showing the world that we could come together for a greater cause. All of these organizations play a pivotal role in the development of our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward.”

Intended to celebrate Juneteenth, the sold-out event saw performances from a wide array of artists, including Dr. Dre, Steve Lacy, YG, G Perico and Tyler, The Creator. Kendrick also fanned the flames in his ongoing beef with Drake, performing the Drake diss “Not Like Us” multiple times in a row.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s dormant feud escalated into one of the most intense beefs in rap history after Kendrick took shots at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That.” The track was followed by Drake’s retaliatory “Push Ups,” which not only targeted Kendrick but also took aim at others in Kendrick’s circle, including Metro Boomin and Rick Ross. Several more diss tracks followed from both parties, leading to seemingly endless debates on social media about who won.

Rumor has it Drake is preparing to drop another diss once Kendrick releases his forthcoming video for “Not Like Us,” which he recently filmed in his hometown of Compton. Until then, find a list of all of the charities below.