Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Gets Co-Signed By “Sixth Sense” Actor Haley Joel Osment

“Am I battlin’ ghost or AI? N#### feelin’ like Joel Osteen. Funny, he was in a film called AI. And my sixth sense tellin’ me to off him,” Kendrick Lamar raps on his internet-breaking “Euphoria” diss track. Lamar used the record to fire back at Toronto-raised rapper Drake.

Those “Euphoria” bars by Kendrick Lamar referenced M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense and Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Both of those turn-of-the-century movies featured then-child star Haley Joel Osment.

While Lamar may have confused Joel Osteen for Haley Joel Osment on his “Euphoria” record, Osment seemed to appreciate the Hip-Hop superstar mentioning two of his most memorable big-screen roles. The 36-year-old voice actor liked Lamar’s tweet with the YouTube link for “Euphoria.”

Haley Joel Osment likes Kendrick Lamar’s tweet

In addition to connecting The Sixth Sense and A.I. Artificial Intelligence to Drake using ghostwriters and artificial intelligence to make music, Kendrick Lamar attacked the OVO leader on multiple fronts.

For example, Lamar says, “How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough? How many more Black features ’til you finally feel that you’re Black enough?” He also warned Drake not to respond or damaging information about him could see the light of day.

Haley Joel Osment made his feature film debut in 1994’s Forrest Gump. His performance in The Sixth Sense as Cole Sear earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Osment became the second-youngest person to be nominated in that category at 11.