Kendrick Lamar Fires Off Surprise “GNX” Album Following “Not Like Us” Dominance

Kendrick Lamar is back. The pgLang/Interscope Records powerhouse dropped a surprise album called GNX on Friday morning (November 22), elating his fanbase.

The 12-track project includes production from Grammy Award-nominated producer Mustard, Jack Antonoff, Kamasi Washington and M-Tech, among many others. It serves as the follow-up to 2022’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers but is sonically very different. The West Coast is firmly represented with the use of funk samples and hard-hitting 808s. There are a few slower jams like “heart part 6” and “luther” but the album is primarily loaded with bangers.

Twitter (X) is going nuts and Kendrick Lamar is currently the No. 1 trending topic on the platform. It will take several listens to dissect all of Kendrick’s lyrics, but people are already pulling out nuggets that seem to target Drake. As the entire Hip-Hop community knows, Drake and Kendrick went at it for weeks amid one of rap’s most explosive beefs in recent memory.

Now, Kendrick’s proverbial nail in the coffin, “Not Like Us,” is up for multiple Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year and Best Music Video.

Par for the course, several people are already calling it “album of the year.” Listen to the 44-minute project above while we continue to dissect the lyrics.