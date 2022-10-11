Kendrick Lamar Had Doubts About Releasing ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar thought his ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ album might be “too much” before he went ahead with the release.

K. Dot recalled his initial reluctance about the album in an interview with W Magazine. Kendrick Lamar explained why his children played a significant role in the project seeing the light of day.

“When I got to completion and I said, ‘I may or may not put this out. I’m not going to put this out; it’s way too much,’ I thought about my children,” he said. “I thought about when they turn 21, or they’re older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I’m long gone—this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That’s the beauty of it for me.”

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers featured brutally honest content, which Kendrick Lamar didn’t discuss with some family before it dropped. The 35-year-old rapper wanted his lyrics to be unfiltered.

“The reason why I had to make that decision, whether they was for or against it, I just didn’t want the influence,” he explained. “I could have cut corners and got flashy with it and worded my words a certain way. Nah, I had to be in the rawest, truest form I could possibly be in order for it to be freeing for me, in order for me to have a different outlook and the perspective on people I’m talking to. I had to reap whatever consequences came behind that, and also be compassionate and show empathy if they were hurt by it.”

Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.