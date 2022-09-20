Kendrick Lamar & Megan Thee Stallion To Grace The ‘SNL’ Stage For Season 48

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ with the latter hosting the show for the first time in her career.

Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Willow will perform on the 48th season of Saturday Night Live.

SNL announced its hosts and musical guests for Season 48’s first three episodes on Tuesday (September 20). The long-running sketch show recruited Kendrick Lamar to perform on the season premiere, which airs on October 1.

Megan Thee Stallion was booked to host the third episode of the season. She will also serve as the musical guest.

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t performed on SNL since 2018. That year, he joined Anderson .Paak for a live rendition of their collaboration “Tints.”

The Season 48 premiere will mark Kendrick Lamar’s first solo set on SNL since 2014. He debuted on the show in 2013.

Megan Thee Stallion made her SNL debut in 2019, appearing alongside Chance the Rapper for a performance of their song “Handsome.” She returned as the show’s musical guest in 2020.

Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming episode will be hosted by Miles Teller, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick. Brendan Gleeson was tapped to host the second episode, which features Willow as the musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller and Brendan Gleeson will all be hosting SNL for the first time in their careers.

View the SNL lineup below.