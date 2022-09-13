Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘W.A.P.’ With Hillary Clinton & Her Daughter Chelsea  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new Apple TV+ series and discussed her sexually empowering lyrics.

Hillary Clinton claims she was first introduced to Megan Thee Stallion’s music by her longtime-rap-fan daughter Chelsea Clinton who played her the Houston rapper’s collab with Cardi B, “W.A.P.”

The former First Lady had the H-Town Hottie as a guest on her recently debuted Apple TV+ series Gutsy. Throughout the series, Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea meet different women who have inspired them in some way.

“Chelsea follows rap music. She has ever since she was a little girl.,” Hillary Clinton explained to Megan Thee Stallion. “But I kind of came to awareness of you with the Cardi B ‘W.A.P.’”

As the unlikely trio sat together painting, Megan Thee Stallion explained how the collaboration came about.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi,” Megan shared. “As soon as she sent it to me, I think I sent it back to her the next day. It was just so exciting. The men always seem very confident talking about their sexuality and how they’re going to have sex with you. So I was like, ‘Well, I can do that it’s going to sound fire coming from a woman!’”

Chelsea Clinton agreed, saying it’s “great to see women be so fierce,” before Megan added, “that is my life’s mission. To make sure that I’m always unapologetically me.”

When asked if she was surprised at the backlash to her explicit lyrics, Megan said she was surprised. “In this day in time, when you have so many options of so many things to look at and listen to, that the first thing that you want to critique and talk about is something that you don’t like.” Check out the clip below.

During an interview with People, Hillary Clinton admitted she initially “didn’t know what to think” of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s raunchy song. “I’m of a much different generation,” she added. “But I admired the audacity and the kind of agency that both of those young women were exhibiting.”