Megan Thee Stallion Named As One Of Hillary Clinton’s ‘Heroes’

Megan thee Stallion is one of seven other women of note on the former first family’s new show.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea consider Megan thee Stallion a “personal hero.”

The duo plan to feature Megan on an episode of their new Apple TV+ show entitled “Gutsy,” based on her 2019 best-selling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

The show is set up to be an eight-part docuseries and will feature guests like reality star Kim Kardashian, comedian Amy Schumer, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, comedian Wanda Sykes, and actors Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson, and Jane Goodall, a conservationist.

The Grammy-winning artist seems to be in good company.

Apple TV describes the show, which premieres on September 9th, as “a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes who show us that it truly means to be gutsy.”

There are many reasons why Megan thee Stallion might be included with this group of highly esteemed women.

For one, she is highly decorated with numerous BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and many more.

Megan thee Stallion also made history in the Guinness World Records for being the first female artist to win the Best Rap Performance and the Best Rap Song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The rapper accomplished all this while she was involved in a public assault that ended up with her getting shot, allegedly by her then pal, Tory Lanez.

Meg’s charity work has distinguished her among many, but what really makes her gutsy is doing all this while mourning her parents’ death.

Her father died when she was a child, and her mother passed away shortly after her career started to take off.