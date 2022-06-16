Megan Thee Stallion Questions Why Some View Her As “Villain” In Tory Lanez Shooting Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I want him to go to jail,” Megan Thee Stallion said regarding Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion discussed the online negativity she faces over the Tory Lanez shooting case in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The 300 Entertainment rapper wondered about her critics’ motivations and their support of Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion admitted the backlash has taken a toll on her.

“In some kind of way I became the villain,” she said. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

She continued, “I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

Megan Thee Stallion also addressed Tory Lanez. She made it crystal clear she wants him to face consequences for allegedly shooting her.

“I want him to go to jail,” she said. “I want him to go under the jail.”

Tory Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Authorities accuse him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

The next court date in the Tory Lanez shooting case is scheduled for July 28. His trial is expected to begin in September.

t