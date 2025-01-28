Kendrick Lamar Told Mustard “Hey Now” Beat Unleashed Inner Warrior

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mustard revealed that Kendrick Lamar described feeling like Goku when he first heard the electrifying beat for “Hey Now.”

Mustard is opening up about Kendrick Lamar’s enthusiastic reaction after first hearing the “Hey Now” beat.

During a new interview with GRAMMY.com, the producer revealed K. Dot told him the beat made him feel like Goku, the main protagonist and one of the strongest fighters and most powerful Saiyans in the Dragon Ball Z universe.

According to Mustard, the beat sparked a unique energy in Lamar’s performance.

“I had heard “Hey Now” during the “Not Like Us” video shoot,” Mustard explained. “He played me a snippet. I asked him, ‘Man, what made you do that?’ And he said, ‘When I heard the beat, I just felt like Goku or something.’

Mustard said Lamar told him, “When I hear certain s— on your beats, it brings out something else in me, so I just did whatever I felt.”

Mustard continued, revealing he continues to send Kendrick Lamar “five or six beats a day,” and was as surprised as the rest of the world to hear his name screamed on the “tv off.”

“I didn’t hear the song until it came out,” he shared. “The first half of “tv off” and the second half are two different beats that he connected; I didn’t send it to him like that. It was just like, out of those five beats, he picked two.”

While Mustard is in the running to win the Record Of The Year with “Not Like Us,” alongside Kendrick Lamar, he’s hoping for victory in another category.

“All these awards mean a lot to me, but Producer Of The Year feels really special,” Mustard said. “If I win that one, I don’t know what I’ll do — probably cry or something.”

Mustard Will Cry if Kendrick Lamar Performs “Not Like Us” At Super Bowl

Mustard also believes he’s likely to shed tears if Lamar performs “Not Like Us” at the upcoming Super Bowl next month.

While he would love to join Lamar onstage should he perform the song, the producer would be just as content to be present at the Superdome in New Orleans and might even tear up.

“This year’s going to be pretty special,” he stated last October. “I might shed a tear [if he performs ‘Not Like Us.’] I am grateful for him to perform it on stage. If he performs it on stage by himself, doesn’t call me, I wouldn’t give a s###. Just perform it.”