Kendrick Lamar has his fellow rap peers and fans alike clamoring on social media amid the release of his new album GNX.

Hip-Hop Twitter hit the ground running after quickly latching on to the opening track, “Wacced Out Murals,” in which where Kendrick addresses both Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg and references Nas.

In one bar, Kendrick Lamar appears to go at Weezy over the backlash he faced after announcing his performance at the upcoming 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show and Wayne’s reaction video.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud,” Lamar raps. “Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable.”

He then maneuvered to airing out his grievances with Snoop for posting the “Taylor Made” diss track Drake released on his Instagram account.

“Turn me to an eskimo, I drew the line and decimals/Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” he raps. “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me.”

The potent lyrics struck a chord among several artists, including Chief Keef’s close collaborator Lil Gnar, who tweeted “no lil wayne disrespect allowed.”

no lil wayne disrespect allowed — gnarski (@lilgnar) November 22, 2024

Elsewhere on the timeline, TDE artist Ray Vaughn caused a stir of his own after sharing a post in which he stated “Kendrick is the best rapper alive period.” Weezy fans were seemingly triggered, as the New Orlean’s-bred MC was notorious for proclaiming during his unparalleled run in the 2010s. Vaughn even told off a user in the thread of angry replies, suggesting man perform an oral sex act on his mother rather than express his opinion on his declaration.

Go eat yo mommas ass & get tf off my post sir. 😂 — Ray Vaughn (@rayvaughn) November 22, 2024

Aside from the conversation about the Wayne bar, other artists such as Jason Martin, aka Problem, and Vince Staples brought their reactions to Lamar’s potent lyricism throughout the album straight to their Twitter follower’s screens, as well.

“Cut granny off today,” Staples wrote in reaction to “tv off” featuring up-and-coming West Coast rapper Lefty Gunplay. In another separate tweet, Martin remarked on Lamar’s apparent nod to Atlanta rapper Fabo over his bar on “hey now” in which he raps, “starting to see spaceships on Rosecrans.”

I’m starting to see spaceships on Rosecrans 🍿🍿🍿 — JasonMartin (@PROBLEM354) November 22, 2024

Check out the post below to see additional reactions from artists such as Doechii, Hit-Boy, Reason, Sonny Digital and more.