Kendrick Lamar Names “Hardest” Rapper In The Game 

Kendrick Lamar made a rare appearance on social media to show some love to the artist he believes is the “hardest” rapper out.

On Thursday (October 17), Lamar dedicated a rare social media post to show love to Doechii, the first female rapper signed to his former label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share the artwork for Doechii’s latest project, the critically acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

“the hardest out,” he wrote before adding an alligator emoji.

Doechii graciously received Kendrick Lamar’s praise, resharing his post and returning the favor. “Thank you Dot,” she wrote. “You the greatest.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “Getting your flowers while you can still smell them >>>.”

Doechii also shared an amusing reaction on TikTok.

Despite the Kendrick Lamar co-sign, Doechii believes there’s work to be done before she can hop on a track with the PgLang co-founder.

During an appearance on the “Joe Budden Podcast” last month, Budden asked Doechii if she “expected” Kendrick Lamar to appear on her recent mixtape.

Doechii admitted that she would love to collaborate with K. Dot in the future, but she’s not quite ready for the opportunity.

“I’ma say this,” she replied. “I don’t assume anything and I also don’t feel entitled to a Kendrick feature but I would absolutely love that. That’s the goal. I’m sure that like, for my debut project, eventually I’m gonna ask Top if he could ask Kendrick, or ask Kendrick myself and see what comes from that.”

However, Doechii added, “But I’ma be real. I don’t think I have the record right now for that opportunity. I think I would have to come a certain way and I don’t think I’m ready for it.”

https://twitter.com/Chatnigga101/status/1833886168183673004

Meanwhile, Doechii linked up with Genius to break down one of the standout tracks from her mixtape, “Denial Is A River.”