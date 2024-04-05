TDE’s Punch Calls Out Industry People For Being Undercover Kendrick Lamar Haters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ongoing war of words between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole has most of the Hip-Hop world glued to their phones. While Lamar is no longer signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the label’s co-president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, came to the rapper’s defense.

On Friday (March 5), J. Cole dropped the Might Delete Later mixtape which features the “7 Minute Drill” track. That record included Cole returning fire at Kendrick Lamar for his internet-breaking verse on “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin.

“Your first s### was classic, your last s### was tragic. Your second s### put n##### to sleep, but they gassed it. Your third s### was massive and that was your prime,” Cole rapped about Lamar’s album discography on “7 Minute Drill.”

Kendrick Lamar released To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015 as his second official major-label studio album. Punch reacted to J. Cole’s bars about the Grammy Award-winning body of work that came out via TDE/Aftermath/Interscope.

“SMH. I thought To Pimp a Butterfly was pretty good [face with diagonal mouth emoji],” Punch tweeted on Friday. In addition, the music executive/recording artist called out his unspecified peers in the entertainment business for their apparent bias against Kendrick Lamar.

SMH. I thought to pimp a butterfly was pretty good. 🫤 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 5, 2024

Punch also wrote, “The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry [people] are [Kendrick Lamar] haters, lol. You telling me you n##### been secretly hating ALL this time! [face with tears of joy emoji].”

The Carson, California native later clarified his comments. He posted, “‘Music industry [people],’ I’m definitely NOT referring to the rappers involved here. I’m talking about the folks that work in music. You n#####.”

The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry ppl are Kdot haters. lol you telling me you n##### been secretly hating ALL this time! 😂 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 5, 2024