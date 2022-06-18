Kendrick Lamar Reflects On His Initial Reluctance To Therapy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Spotify mini-documentary features Kendrick Lamar talking about his new album, therapy and more in Ghana.

Kendrick Lamar recalled his hesitancy to go to therapy in a new Spotify mini-documentary.

K. Dot discussed multiple topics and spent time with locals in Spotify’s “A Day In Ghana with Kendrick Lamar.” The multi-platinum selling rapper mulled over his journey with therapy after mentioning a line from his new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“We grew up where our parents don’t know about that,” Kendrick Lamar said regarding therapy. “Our grandparents don’t know about that. You live and you experience the s### that you go through and you deal with it right then and there. Or you don’t never deal with it.”

He continued, “We learn to hold all our s### in. S###, I’ma keep it 100 with you – that wasn’t my forte when people mentioned it to me. I’m still stuck how my pops think. ‘The f### I need therapy for?’ To challenge myself to go to therapy, s###, that’s like a whole new step in a whole new generation. That’s growth.”

Spotify’s mini-doc also showed Kendrick Lamar visiting the Freedom Skatepark in Ghana. The late designer Virgil Abloh was involved in the park’s creation before he passed away in 2021.

Watch the Kendrick Lamar mini-doc below.