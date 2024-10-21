Kendrick Lamar Reveals “Not Like Us” Embodies “The Type Of Man I Represent” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar is opening up about his epic Drake diss “Not Like Us” in a rare interview with SZA, revealing that the song embodies who he truly is as a man.

While the song that arguably ended his battle with the OVO boss spawned many a think piece with debates about exactly who “Us” refers to and what it means to not be like them, K. Dot hasn’t addressed the subject until now.

He shed light on the meaning behind the song during a recent interview with SZA for Harper’s Bazaar.

“Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent,” he replied. “Now, if you identify with the man that I represent …”

When SZA asked him to elaborate, Lamar continued, “This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering.”

Dot added, “He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of “Not Like Us,” I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that.”

Kendrick Lamar had an interesting response when SZA asked if the “surge of energy” felt in “Not Like Us” was rooted in anger.

“I don’t believe I’m an angry person,” Lamar asserted. “But I do believe in love and war, and I believe they both need to exist. And my awareness of that allows me to react to things but not identify with them as who I am. Just allowing them to exist and allowing them to flow through me. That’s what I believe.”

Mustard On Possibility Of Kendrick Lamar Performing “Not Like Us” At Super Bowl 2025

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to headline the Halftime Show at Super Bowl 2025.

“Not Like Us” producer DJ Mustard recently revealed what it would mean to him if Kendrick Lamar were to perform the song at the Big Game.

“I might shed a tear,” he said during a Billboard interview. “I am grateful for him to perform it on stage. If he performs it on stage by himself, doesn’t call me, I wouldn’t give a s###. Just perform it.”