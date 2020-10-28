Kendrick Lamar Signs Lucrative New Publishing Deal With Universal Music

(AllHipHop News)
Just because Kendrick Lamar doesn’t have a new song on the radio, doesn’t mean that he is not making major moves behind the scenes.
He actually just made an André the Giant-esque body slam on the game by signing an exclusive global administration publishing deal with Universal Music that will enable him to take his gifts to the next level.
This lucrative deal also brings his team Top Dawg Entertainment to the table, further shoring up their musical empire.
Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the head honcho at the firm said, “Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with Jody Gerson and UMPG. Jody was passionate from the jump – she fought to make this deal happen.”
K-Dot is one of the most celebrated emcees of his generation with numerous awards, including 13 Grammys.
“Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived,” Jody Gerson, UMPG Chairman, and CEO notes. “But he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much-needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”
From the moment that he dropped the chart-topping Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City (2012), Kendrick has been approaching the rap industry with his own vision— redefining West Coast Hip-Hop and defying common notions of what the millennial rappers should sound like with his subsequent albums To Pimp a Butterfly, and Damn.